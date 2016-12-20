Austrian Gun Sales Quadruple as Migra...

Austrian Gun Sales Quadruple as Migrant Crime Rises

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Breitbart.com

Gun sales in Austria have "quadrupled" as citizens of that nation seek to secure means of self-defense in response to the "immigrant crisis" that has enveloped Europe. Earlier in 2016, the crisis led Austria to "began limiting the number of asylum applications it would receive."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Wed Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec 3 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov 30 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
News Kreisel brothers: Austria's secret electric-car... Oct '16 Solarman 1
News Austrian customs officials find human intestine... Sep '16 A_Visitor 23
News Three Brothers Seek to Overtake Tesla With Soup... Sep '16 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,671 • Total comments across all topics: 277,251,969

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC