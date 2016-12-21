Austrian far right signs deal with Pu...

Austrian far right signs deal with Putin's party, touts Trump ties

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Reuters

Head of Austria's far right Freedom Party Heinz-Christian Strache addresses the media in Vienna, Austria, December 6, 2016. Austria's far-right Freedom Party offered on Monday to act as a go-between for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin after signing a cooperation agreement with Putin's party.

