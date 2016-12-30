A-Mark Precious Metals to Hold Annual...

A-Mark Precious Metals to Hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders on...

Mark Precious Metals, Inc. , a full-service precious metals trading company and an official distributor for all the major sovereign mints, will hold its 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time. The meeting will take place at the Hotel Casa Del Mar located at 1910 Ocean Way in Santa Monica, California.

