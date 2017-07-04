University of Canberra, Australian Na...

University of Canberra, Australian National University gain top 100 ranking

Two ACT universities have been named among the top 100 universities in the Asia-Pacific in new rankings released on Wednesday - one making the top 10. The Times Higher Education inaugural Asia-Pacific University Rankings placed the Australian National University eighth in the region and the University of Canberra 81st. Times Higher Education ranked 243 universities on teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income.

Chicago, IL

