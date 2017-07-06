UNESCO opts against 'in danger' status for ravaged Great Barrier Reef
UNESCO opts against 'in danger' status for ravaged Great Barrier Reef The world's largest coral reef system has experienced massive bleaching for two years in a row. Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: https://usat.ly/2tUWePP According to WWF Australia, the Great Barrier Reef has now been hit by four mass bleaching events: 1998, 2002, 2016, and 2017.
