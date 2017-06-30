Trio lucky to avoid serious injury or death in head-on collision
THREE people were taken to hospital on Sunday night after a high-impact collision on a sweeping bend just east of the Garvoc overpass. Senior Constable Paul Marsland said the accident involving a ute and Subaru SUV happened about 8pm and all three people involved were extremely lucky to avoid serious injuries or death.
