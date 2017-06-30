Trio lucky to avoid serious injury or...

Trio lucky to avoid serious injury or death in head-on collision

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Warrnambool Standard

THREE people were taken to hospital on Sunday night after a high-impact collision on a sweeping bend just east of the Garvoc overpass. Senior Constable Paul Marsland said the accident involving a ute and Subaru SUV happened about 8pm and all three people involved were extremely lucky to avoid serious injuries or death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrnambool Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 1 hr Science 263
News Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15) Jun 26 Ron Paul Liberty 11
News 'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed... Jun 24 BB Board 1
News Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex... Jun 22 Gremlin 3
News Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc... Jun 8 Izlamistyranny 2
News Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F... Jun 7 FinallyPhart 6
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Jun 7 BB Board 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,314 • Total comments across all topics: 282,192,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC