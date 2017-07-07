Steven James Babic pleads guilty to break and enter crime spree charges in NSW
A Canberra man pleaded guilty earlier this week over a crime spree across NSW that included the theft of a 1971 Bedford fire truck. Appearing via video link from Junee Correctional Centre, Steven James Babic, 34, pleaded guilty to all 22 charges against him in Queanbeyan Local Court on Tuesday.
