Steven James Babic pleads guilty to break and enter crime spree charges in NSW

51 min ago Read more: The Age

A Canberra man pleaded guilty earlier this week over a crime spree across NSW that included the theft of a 1971 Bedford fire truck. Appearing via video link from Junee Correctional Centre, Steven James Babic, 34, pleaded guilty to all 22 charges against him in Queanbeyan Local Court on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

