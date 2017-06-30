RPT-COLUMN-Weather plays havoc with C...

RPT-COLUMN-Weather plays havoc with China coal imports, prices: Russell

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

LAUNCESTON, Australia, July 6 Thermal coal prices in Asia have had a strong run recently, amid Chinese demand and supply disruptions in major exporters, but these factors point to a temporary boost rather than any structural change. The price of spot cargoes from Australia's Newcastle port , the world's largest thermal coal export harbour, have jumped 23 percent since mid-May to close on Wednesday at $87.90 a tonne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 10 min Dogen 288
News Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl... Tue Siena Jackson 3
News Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15) Jun 26 Ron Paul Liberty 11
News 'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed... Jun 24 BB Board 1
News Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex... Jun 22 Gremlin 3
News Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc... Jun 8 Izlamistyranny 2
News Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F... Jun 7 FinallyPhart 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,547 • Total comments across all topics: 282,283,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC