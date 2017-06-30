RPT-COLUMN-Weather plays havoc with China coal imports, prices: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, July 6 Thermal coal prices in Asia have had a strong run recently, amid Chinese demand and supply disruptions in major exporters, but these factors point to a temporary boost rather than any structural change. The price of spot cargoes from Australia's Newcastle port , the world's largest thermal coal export harbour, have jumped 23 percent since mid-May to close on Wednesday at $87.90 a tonne.
