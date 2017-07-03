Rear-end collision one day after new 40km/h speed rule introduced
It took just one day after Victoria's new 40km/h speed limit when passing emergency vehicles was introduced before a big truck slammed into the rear of a small sedan north-west of Melbourne on Sunday. Events leading up to the collision in Bacchus Marsh began when a police divvy-van stopped along the Melbourne-bound lane of the Western Highway near the Lerderderg River bridges to assist a broken down car about 7pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
