Notorious graffiti vandal blames prison officers for death of underworld figure
A notorious international graffiti fugitive has blamed Victorian prison officers for the death of an underworld figure in custody, and details a troubling proliferation of weapons in maximum security jails. Jim Clay Harper, who was jailed for six months for offences in Victoria last year, also reveals that he avoided capture when he returned to his native US, despite an outstanding warrant for breaching probation which should have resulted in him being thrown into New York's infamous Rikers Island prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|5 hr
|Eagle 12 -
|250
|Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15)
|Jun 26
|ron paul revolution
|12
|'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed...
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|1
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|Jun 22
|Gremlin
|3
|Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc...
|Jun 8
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F...
|Jun 7
|FinallyPhart
|6
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC