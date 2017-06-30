New law divides opinion on roads

The RACV has renewed calls for a review into a controversial 40km/h speed limit when passing emergency vehicles in the wake of a serious collision in Bacchus Marsh. RACV general manager of public policy Brian Negus said the motoring club was concerned about the capability of vehicles to safely slow down to 40km/h on roads with speed limits upwards of 100km/h.

