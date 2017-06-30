New law divides opinion on roads

New law divides opinion on roads

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Bendigo Advertiser

The RACV has renewed calls for a review into a controversial 40km/h speed limit when passing emergency vehicles in the wake of a serious collision in Bacchus Marsh. RACV general manager of public policy Brian Negus said the motoring club was concerned about the capability of vehicles to safely slow down to 40km/h on roads with speed limits upwards of 100km/h.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bendigo Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl... 3 hr Siena Jackson 3
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... Mon Science 267
News Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15) Jun 26 Ron Paul Liberty 11
News 'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed... Jun 24 BB Board 1
News Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex... Jun 22 Gremlin 3
News Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc... Jun 8 Izlamistyranny 2
News Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F... Jun 7 FinallyPhart 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,819 • Total comments across all topics: 282,237,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC