New cases of silicosis in Australia l...

New cases of silicosis in Australia linked to bathroom and kitchen stone products

3 hrs ago

As a young bricky, Chris Parmangos had no idea silica dust rising from the Sydney sandstone and bricks he worked with would cost him his health. Mr Parmangos was about 33, and 15 years into his job as a labourer in Sydney, when he was diagnosed with early signs of lung disease from exposure to silica dust.

Chicago, IL

