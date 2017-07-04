Much loved Australian poet Fay Zwicky has died aged 83
The much admired Australian poet Fay Zwicky died on Sunday, the day after her Collected Poems was published in Perth where she had lived since the 1960s. Her publisher at UWA Press, Terri-Ann White, said the poet, whose 84th birthday would have been on Tuesday, had been delighted to hold a copy of the book in her hands last week.
