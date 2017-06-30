Man charged with flashing to plead gu...

Man charged with flashing to plead guilty

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Warrnambool Standard

Paul Norman Elford, 64, of Terang-Cobden Road, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court this week charged with willfull and obscene exposure on July 21 last year. Mr Elford appealed to the county court against the Geelong penalty, that appeal had bea ena heard and Mr Elford was being assessed for his suitability to complete a community corrections order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrnambool Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 4 min Ben Avraham 303
News Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl... Jul 4 Siena Jackson 3
News Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15) Jun 26 Ron Paul Liberty 11
News 'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed... Jun 24 BB Board 1
News Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex... Jun 22 Gremlin 3
News Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc... Jun 8 Izlamistyranny 2
News Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F... Jun 7 FinallyPhart 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,995 • Total comments across all topics: 282,303,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC