Man charged with flashing to plead guilty

Paul Norman Elford, 64, of Terang-Cobden Road, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court this week charged with willfull and obscene exposure on July 21 last year. Mr Elford appealed to the county court against the Geelong penalty, that appeal had bea ena heard and Mr Elford was being assessed for his suitability to complete a community corrections order.

