Kiwi Hero Purvis Stuns Australian MXD Stars
JULY 4, 2017: If they didn't know anything in Australia about Kiwi motocross hero Maximus Purvis before, they certainly do now. The young man from Mangakino headed across the Tasman Sea to contest the sixth round of 10 in this year's Australian motocross Championships at Nowra, in New South Wales, at the weekend and his debut performance there this season had the course commentators reaching for their event programmes to try and work out just what they were watching.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|13 hr
|Science
|267
|Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15)
|Jun 26
|Ron Paul Liberty
|11
|'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed...
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|1
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|Jun 22
|Gremlin
|3
|Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc...
|Jun 8
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F...
|Jun 7
|FinallyPhart
|6
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC