Kiwi Hero Purvis Stuns Australian MXD Stars

JULY 4, 2017: If they didn't know anything in Australia about Kiwi motocross hero Maximus Purvis before, they certainly do now. The young man from Mangakino headed across the Tasman Sea to contest the sixth round of 10 in this year's Australian motocross Championships at Nowra, in New South Wales, at the weekend and his debut performance there this season had the course commentators reaching for their event programmes to try and work out just what they were watching.

