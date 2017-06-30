Iraq War veteran heading back to Aust...

Iraq War veteran heading back to Australia for 2nd surgery

Over Independence Day, we often give thanks to those who have served in order for us to enjoy the freedoms we have today. Justin Anderson, an Iraq war veteran from Nebraska who fought brain cancer and pushes forward in spite of his amputated leg, is facing yet another setback.

