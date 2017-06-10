How a key Donald Trump backer lost $22m overnight on an Australian drug company

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. US congressman Chris Collins has backed two horses in the past 18 months: Donald Trump, and an obscure Australian biotech firm called Innate Immunotherapeutics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.