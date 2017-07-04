Hatchet attack accused offers to plead guilty, court told

An accountant charged with attacking his estranged wife with a hatchet in a Melbourne shopping centre has offered to prosecutors to plead guilty, a court has heard. Police allege the man struck his former partner 24 times with a hatchet he bought from Bunnings , in front of witnesses at her work at a store at Westfield Fountain Gate shopping centre, in Narre Warren, on March 27. Melbourne Magistrates Court was told earlier this year the 45-year-old man admitted to police he wanted to teach his estranged wife a lesson because "she only worried about beauty", and hit her with the hatchet on her face, chest, back, arms and legs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.