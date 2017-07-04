Hatchet attack accused offers to plead guilty, court told
An accountant charged with attacking his estranged wife with a hatchet in a Melbourne shopping centre has offered to prosecutors to plead guilty, a court has heard. Police allege the man struck his former partner 24 times with a hatchet he bought from Bunnings , in front of witnesses at her work at a store at Westfield Fountain Gate shopping centre, in Narre Warren, on March 27. Melbourne Magistrates Court was told earlier this year the 45-year-old man admitted to police he wanted to teach his estranged wife a lesson because "she only worried about beauty", and hit her with the hatchet on her face, chest, back, arms and legs.
