Evette claims Australian title

Evette claims Australian title

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Gloucester Advocate

Evette Terres was named the Australian champion in the ladies bowhunter unlimited B grade at the Australian International Field Archery Association Championships. Gloucester's Evette Terres was named the Australian champion in the ladies bowhunter unlimited B grade at the Australian International Field Archery Association Championships in Ipswich, Queensland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloucester Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 1 hr brenda6 274
News Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl... Tue Siena Jackson 3
News Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15) Jun 26 Ron Paul Liberty 11
News 'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed... Jun 24 BB Board 1
News Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex... Jun 22 Gremlin 3
News Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc... Jun 8 Izlamistyranny 2
News Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F... Jun 7 FinallyPhart 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,218 • Total comments across all topics: 282,258,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC