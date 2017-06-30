Evette claims Australian title
Evette Terres was named the Australian champion in the ladies bowhunter unlimited B grade at the Australian International Field Archery Association Championships. Gloucester's Evette Terres was named the Australian champion in the ladies bowhunter unlimited B grade at the Australian International Field Archery Association Championships in Ipswich, Queensland.
