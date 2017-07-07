Elon Musk promises world's biggest li...

Elon Musk promises world's biggest lithium ion battery to Australia

Yesterday Read more: CNN

Paired up with a wind farm in the state of South Australia, the battery will be three times more powerful than the next biggest in the world, Musk said at a news conference in the city of Adelaide on Friday. The announcement comes after billionaire entrepreneur Mike Cannon-Brookes threw down the gauntlet to Musk in March, asking if Tesla was serious when it claimed it could quickly end blackouts in South Australia.

Chicago, IL

