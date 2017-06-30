Economist blasts Australia at climate...

Economist blasts Australia at climate talks

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

An Australian economist, Roderick Campbell, has criticised the Australian government's claims to be helping the Pacific with climate aid while subsidising a key source of climate change - Australia's coal industry. Campbell has urged Pacific leaders to push for a moratorium on new coal mines at this weeks Climate Action Pacific Partnership dialogue in Fiji.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 2 hr Science 267
News Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15) Jun 26 Ron Paul Liberty 11
News 'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed... Jun 24 BB Board 1
News Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex... Jun 22 Gremlin 3
News Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc... Jun 8 Izlamistyranny 2
News Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F... Jun 7 FinallyPhart 6
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Jun 7 BB Board 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,412 • Total comments across all topics: 282,209,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC