Cardinal's sex abuse charges raise questions about pope's record
Cardinal's sex abuse charges raise questions about pope's record Critics slam Pope Francis for failing to do enough to root out predators and protect children. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tCblh3 This file photo taken on November 20, 2016, shows Pope Francis, center, greeting Cardinal George Pell, left, of Australia after the celebration of a mass marking the end of the Jubilee of Mercy at the Vatican.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|3 hr
|Science
|263
|Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15)
|Jun 26
|Ron Paul Liberty
|11
|'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed...
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|1
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|Jun 22
|Gremlin
|3
|Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc...
|Jun 8
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F...
|Jun 7
|FinallyPhart
|6
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC