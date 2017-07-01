Cardinal's sex abuse charges raise questions about pope's record Critics slam Pope Francis for failing to do enough to root out predators and protect children. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tCblh3 This file photo taken on November 20, 2016, shows Pope Francis, center, greeting Cardinal George Pell, left, of Australia after the celebration of a mass marking the end of the Jubilee of Mercy at the Vatican.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.