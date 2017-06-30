Bail denied for Moama drowning accused
A MOTHER charged with murder for the alleged drowning of her five-year-old son in the Murray River at Moama has been denied bail. The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, applied for bail in the Deniliquin Local Court earlier this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bendigo Advertiser.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl...
|13 hr
|Siena Jackson
|3
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|Mon
|Science
|267
|Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15)
|Jun 26
|Ron Paul Liberty
|11
|'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed...
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|1
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|Jun 22
|Gremlin
|3
|Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc...
|Jun 8
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F...
|Jun 7
|FinallyPhart
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC