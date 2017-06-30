Bail denied for Moama drowning accused

1 hr ago Read more: Bendigo Advertiser

A MOTHER charged with murder for the alleged drowning of her five-year-old son in the Murray River at Moama has been denied bail. The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, applied for bail in the Deniliquin Local Court earlier this week.

Chicago, IL

