Australia's Northern Territory retains stake in China-run port

Tuesday Read more: Reuters

Australia's Northern Territory government said on Tuesday it will retain a 20 percent stake in the strategic Port of Darwin that it leased to China's Landbridge Group Co in 2015. The tropical port is a sensitive diplomatic and physical asset, given Landbridge is said to have links with China's military, and the area is also used for military exercises involving U.S. forces.

Chicago, IL

