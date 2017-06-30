Australia initiates FTA talks with Pacific Alliance
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA Australia on June 30 launched Free Trade Agreement negotiations with the Pacific Alliance, a Latin American trading bloc made up of Mexico, Chile, Peru and Colombia, said Australian Trade Minister Steven Ciobo. The move makes Australia one of the first countries to launch FTA negotiations with the Pacific Alliance.
