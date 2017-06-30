Australia initiates FTA talks with Pa...

Australia initiates FTA talks with Pacific Alliance

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: World-Grain

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA Australia on June 30 launched Free Trade Agreement negotiations with the Pacific Alliance, a Latin American trading bloc made up of Mexico, Chile, Peru and Colombia, said Australian Trade Minister Steven Ciobo. The move makes Australia one of the first countries to launch FTA negotiations with the Pacific Alliance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World-Grain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 2 hr John 277
News Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl... Tue Siena Jackson 3
News Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15) Jun 26 Ron Paul Liberty 11
News 'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed... Jun 24 BB Board 1
News Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex... Jun 22 Gremlin 3
News Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc... Jun 8 Izlamistyranny 2
News Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F... Jun 7 FinallyPhart 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,844 • Total comments across all topics: 282,275,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC