Asian shares slide but Australia jumps as rates kept on hold
Australian shares jumped Tuesday as the central bank kept rates unchanged and signaled they wouldn't rise soon, while other Asian shares retreated ahead of a U.S. trading holiday and uncertainty over North Korea's latest missile launch. KEEPING SCORE: Australia's S&P/ASX surged 1.7 percent to 5,778.60 while Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index shed 0.3 percent to 19,999.43.
