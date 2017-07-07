Another China hurdle for Bellamy's

The turnaround plan of troubled infant formula supplier Bellamy's has hit an unexpected hurdle with Chinese authorities suspending a key licence of its recently-acquired Camperdown Powder canning facility. Bellamy's shares are in a trading halt as the company tries to find out why Chinese authorities suspended Camperdown's licence from the Certification and Accreditation Administration of the People's Republic of China .

Chicago, IL

