Another China hurdle for Bellamy's
The turnaround plan of troubled infant formula supplier Bellamy's has hit an unexpected hurdle with Chinese authorities suspending a key licence of its recently-acquired Camperdown Powder canning facility. Bellamy's shares are in a trading halt as the company tries to find out why Chinese authorities suspended Camperdown's licence from the Certification and Accreditation Administration of the People's Republic of China .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|3 hr
|Brendatucker
|293
|Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl...
|Jul 4
|Siena Jackson
|3
|Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15)
|Jun 26
|Ron Paul Liberty
|11
|'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed...
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|1
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|Jun 22
|Gremlin
|3
|Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc...
|Jun 8
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F...
|Jun 7
|FinallyPhart
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC