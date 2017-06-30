AirAsia jet grounded in Australia aft...

AirAsia jet grounded in Australia after suspected bird strike

Read more: South China Morning Post

An AirAsia flight to Malaysia was forced to return to Australia shortly after take-off following a suspected bird strike, the carrier said Tuesday, the second incident involving the airline in the country in two weeks. Passengers said the plane shook and bangs came from the right engine of AirAsia X flight D7 207 following its departure from Australia's Gold Coast to Kuala Lumpur late Monday.

