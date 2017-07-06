Act now on high-speed rail or pay hea...

Act now on high-speed rail or pay heavy price later: Infrastructure Australia

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 43 min John 289
News Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl... Jul 4 Siena Jackson 3
News Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15) Jun 26 Ron Paul Liberty 11
News 'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed... Jun 24 BB Board 1
News Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex... Jun 22 Gremlin 3
News Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc... Jun 8 Izlamistyranny 2
News Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F... Jun 7 FinallyPhart 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,924 • Total comments across all topics: 282,287,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC