Wil Anderson released after airport arrest
Comedian and television presenter Wil Anderson has been released without charge following his arrest at a regional NSW airport, saying it was based on a misunderstanding. The 43-year-old was arrested on Saturday afternoon after police were called to the regional NSW airport over a "disruptive passenger" and was held for several hours before being released to perform at Wagga Wagga Civic Centre.
