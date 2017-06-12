Wil Anderson released after airport a...

Wil Anderson released after airport arrest

Comedian and television presenter Wil Anderson has been released without charge following his arrest at a regional NSW airport, saying it was based on a misunderstanding. The 43-year-old was arrested on Saturday afternoon after police were called to the regional NSW airport over a "disruptive passenger" and was held for several hours before being released to perform at Wagga Wagga Civic Centre.

Chicago, IL

