Who are the victims of the London ter...

Who are the victims of the London terror attack?

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Andover Advertiser

A Londoner, a Canadian woman, an Australian nurse and a French national were among the seven people killed in Saturday night's attack in the capital. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan joins London Ambulance workers in observing a minute's silence at London Ambulance Service HQ at Waterloo James McMullan , 32, from Hackney, was last seen outside the Barrowboy And Banker pub and his sister said police have told her his bank card was found on a body at the scene of the attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc... 5 hr Izlamistyranny 2
News Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F... Wed FinallyPhart 6
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Wed BB Board 4
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 17
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... May 24 spytheweb 2
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... May 16 FireyFellow44 3
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,206 • Total comments across all topics: 281,617,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC