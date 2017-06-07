West Australian town with lowest vacc...

West Australian town with lowest vaccination rate revealed

The community of Denmark in WA's South West has the lowest rate of vaccinated toddlers in the state, a new health report has revealed. The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare report for 2015-2016 released on Thursday shows only 66.7 per cent of two-year-old children in the southwest community were vaccinated, closely followed by the riverside suburb of North Fremantle where a mere 74.2 per cent of two-year-olds had completed the childhood vaccination schedule.

