West Australian town with lowest vaccination rate revealed

The community of Denmark in WA's South West has the lowest rate of vaccinated toddlers in the state, a new health report has revealed. The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare report for 2015-2016 released on Thursday shows only 66.7 per cent of two-year-old children in the southwest community were vaccinated, closely followed by the riverside suburb of North Fremantle where a mere 74.2 per cent of two-year-olds had completed the childhood vaccination schedule.

