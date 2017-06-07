West Australian town with lowest vaccination rate revealed
The community of Denmark in WA's South West has the lowest rate of vaccinated toddlers in the state, a new health report has revealed. The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare report for 2015-2016 released on Thursday shows only 66.7 per cent of two-year-old children in the southwest community were vaccinated, closely followed by the riverside suburb of North Fremantle where a mere 74.2 per cent of two-year-olds had completed the childhood vaccination schedule.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canberra Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc...
|5 hr
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F...
|Wed
|FinallyPhart
|6
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Wed
|BB Board
|4
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|17
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|2
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC