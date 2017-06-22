WA doctor who killed husband loses appeal

A doctor has lost an appeal against her conviction and sentence for killing her abusive husband by beating him with a heavy metal mallet as he slept in their West Australian home. Sri Lankan-born Chamari Liyanage was sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of Dinendra Athukorala in Geraldton, in the state's Mid West region, in June 2014.

