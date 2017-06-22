WA doctor who killed husband loses ap...

WA doctor who killed husband loses appeal

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

A doctor has lost an appeal against her conviction and sentence for killing her abusive husband by beating him with a heavy metal mallet as he slept in their West Australian home. Sri Lankan-born Chamari Liyanage was sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of Dinendra Athukorala in Geraldton, in the state's Mid West region, in June 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 7 hr Science 93
News Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex... 12 hr Frankie Rizzo 2
News Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc... Jun 8 Izlamistyranny 2
News Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F... Jun 7 FinallyPhart 6
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Jun 7 BB Board 4
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 17
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... May 24 spytheweb 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,343 • Total comments across all topics: 281,930,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC