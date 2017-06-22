WA doctor who killed husband loses appeal
A doctor has lost an appeal against her conviction and sentence for killing her abusive husband by beating him with a heavy metal mallet as he slept in their West Australian home. Sri Lankan-born Chamari Liyanage was sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of Dinendra Athukorala in Geraldton, in the state's Mid West region, in June 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|7 hr
|Science
|93
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|12 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|2
|Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc...
|Jun 8
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F...
|Jun 7
|FinallyPhart
|6
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|17
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC