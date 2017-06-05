UPDATE 1-Three Australians and one Ne...

UPDATE 1-Three Australians and one New Zealander caught up in London attacks

Reuters

Two Australians and a New Zealander were wounded in a deadly attack by militants in London on Saturday, and a third Australian was also affected, authorities and media in both countries said. At least seven people were killed after attackers rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed revellers in nearby bars, the third militant attack in the country in as many months.

