UPDATE 1-Australia's South32 suspends operations at Appin colliery
It is the third suspension at the mine since last October over gas concerns, and the regulator said the colliery would remain closed until it was satisfied that it was safe. Appin and the neighbouring Dendrobium colliery generated A$471 million , or about 12 percent of South32's revenue, in the first half of 2017.
