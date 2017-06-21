'Titanium Woman' Zoe Featonby is Canberra's fierce Australian Ninja Warrior
Since the age of 15, when surgeons removed a rib and deflated her lung to insert a titanium rod and five screws into her spine, Zoe has pushed her body to its absolute limits. Zoe's operation - an anterior fusion - was the result of severe scoliosis which, as a teenager, was causing severe curvature of her spine.
