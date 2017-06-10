Three dead in South Australia plane c...

Three dead in South Australia plane crash

Investigations are continuing into a light plane crash in South Australia which claimed the lives of all three on board. The single-engined SOCATA TB-10 Tobago aircraft came down in a paddock on Wednesday morning, about 3km south of the Mt Gambier airport.

