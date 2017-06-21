The rules that once made Australia fa...

The rules that once made Australia fair are broken, union boss says

The rules that once made Australia fair are "deeply broken", according to a union boss readying to flex her organisation's muscle in the lead up to the next state election. Queensland unions will lobby on job creation and insecure employment in regional areas ahead of the poll - due by May 2018.

