Terror fears prompt first Australia gun amnesty in 20 years

Australian Federal Police officers detaining a suspect in Sydney after Australia's largest ever counter-terrorism raids detained 15 people and disrupted plans to "commit violent acts", including against random members of the public that reportedly involved a beheading on camera, September 18, 2014. SYDNEY, Australia - Fears of terrorism and an influx of illegal guns prompted Australia Friday to announce the first national firearms amnesty since 35 people were killed in a mass shooting 20 years ago.

Chicago, IL

