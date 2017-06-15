Teck Resources lowers steelmaking coal price guidance after sales disruption
Teck Resources says it expects to realize an average price for its steelmaking coal about 15 per cent lower than the quarterly benchmark price. The company said Thursday it expects to get between US$160 and US$165 per tonne for its metallurgical coal product, necessary for iron and steelmaking, compared with the US$190 quarterly benchmark price.
