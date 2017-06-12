Sydney Uber driver sentenced to 9 yea...

Sydney Uber driver sentenced to 9 years in prison for rape

An Uber driver has been sentenced to nine years in prison for raping a drunken woman who fell asleep in the back of his ride-hailing car in Sydney. New South Wales state District Court Judge Deborah Payne on Tuesday ordered Muhammad Naveed serve at least six years and four months in prison before being considered for parole.

Chicago, IL

