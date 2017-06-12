Sydney teen in terrifying 19-hour roa...

Sydney teen in terrifying 19-hour road trip after alleged kidnapping, sex assault

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

A teenager was allegedly taken on a terrifying road trip across NSW, Australia after being abducted from her home in Sydney, Australia early on Monday morning. NSW Police will allege a 31-year-old man kidnapped an 18-year-old woman from a home in Bankstown at 2am on Monday , driving her almost 400 kilometres to Gundagai in the state's south west.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 1 hr Bible Bill 34
News Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc... Jun 8 Izlamistyranny 2
News Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F... Jun 7 FinallyPhart 6
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Jun 7 BB Board 4
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 17
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... May 24 spytheweb 2
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... May 16 FireyFellow44 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,289 • Total comments across all topics: 281,733,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC