Sydney Opera House will light up with Indigenous Australian art every sunset

The sails of the Sydney Opera House are often a canvas for projections throughout the year, but now the icon is set to be a display for Indigenous Australian art every sunset. It's called Badu Gili, meaning "water light" in the language of the traditional owners of the land the building sits on, the Gadigal people.

