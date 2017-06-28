Sydney Opera House will light up with Indigenous Australian art every sunset
The sails of the Sydney Opera House are often a canvas for projections throughout the year, but now the icon is set to be a display for Indigenous Australian art every sunset. It's called Badu Gili, meaning "water light" in the language of the traditional owners of the land the building sits on, the Gadigal people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|1 hr
|Subduction Zone
|210
|Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15)
|Mon
|ron paul revolution
|12
|'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed...
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|1
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|Jun 22
|Gremlin
|3
|Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc...
|Jun 8
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F...
|Jun 7
|FinallyPhart
|6
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC