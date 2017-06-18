Surprise winner of Sydney Film Festival 2017: Hungary's On Body And Soul
A quirky Hungarian romance about two slaughterhouse workers who fall in love has surprisingly won the $60,000 Sydney Film Festival competition. While the racially-charged American documentary I Am Not Your Negro was widely considered the likely winner, the jury went for Hungarian writer-director Ildiko Enyedi'sa On Body And Soul .
