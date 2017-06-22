Study: Airgun blasts to search for oil kill plankton Study: Air-gun blasts to search for oil kill plankton Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2tz9tlX New research shows sound from airguns-like those proposed for surveying the Atlantic Ocean for oil and gas offshore of Florida-can kill zooplankton at distances of up to three-quarters of a mile away, more than 100 times the distance previously thought. The study by Australian researchers found that blasts from a seismic airgun caused a two-to-threefold increase in dead adult and larval zooplankton within a day of the airgun blast.

