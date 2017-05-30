Students' sweet challenge launches
TESTING: Students blind tasted Links Buffet desserts before taking on a challenge to create an item worthy of a place on the restaurant's menu. Picture: Phillip Biggs Launceston's up and coming chefs put their tastebuds to the test on Thursday at the launch of the 2017 Dessert Challenge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|4 hr
|Erl
|15
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|2
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|We are on track to pass 1.5A C warming in less ...
|May 11
|Global Warming is...
|2
|Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15)
|May 10
|Llibertatarian
|10
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC