St George Illawarra to play more games at WIN Stadium next year

Uncertainty around timeframes for the NSW government's $1.6 billion overhaul of Sydney's stadiums is likely to persuade St George Illawarra to return more games to their suburban bases at Kogarah and Wollongong from next season. The Dragons are in the midst of finalising their home ground strategy from next season with their four-year commitment due to expire this year and they are giving strong consideration to temporarily abandoning a push to play more games at Sydney's bigger stadiums, given the imminent refurbishments.

