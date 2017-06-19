'Sheer good luck' proved an Air Asia pilot raped an Australian woman in 1996

A former Air Asia pilot who repeatedly raped a woman at knifepoint in her Australian home 21 years ago has been jailed for 13 years. Alfred Gerard Eravelly, 50, broke into the victim's home in the town of Scarborough, Western Australia, in the early hours of March 9, 1996, by cutting the fly screen on her en suite bathroom window.

