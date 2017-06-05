Second Australian confirmed dead in London terror attack

Female TV reporter fired after she was caught on video calling a cop a 'f***ing piece of s**t' in a vicious tirade when she was kicked out of a comedy club 'I wish him good luck': Trump sends tidings to fired FBI boss as it is revealed Comey will NOT say Trump obstructed justice by asking him to back off Russia probe Meet the Trump squad: Special counsel Robert Mueller assembles elite team of prosecutors who have probed Watergate and al Qaeda and locked up dozens of Mafia dons How to SURVIVE a fall to the death: Experts are encouraging us to learn how to fall properly - and it's not as impossible as it sounds Terror in Paris as Algerian student claiming to be ISIS 'soldier' screams 'This is for Syria' as he attacks policeman with a hammer and knives outside Notre Dame Cathedral before being shot by cop Revealed: The cleaning mistakes that could make your home DIRTIER - from making the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.