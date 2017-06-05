Saudi team apologizes for snubbing te...

Saudi team apologizes for snubbing terror victims tribute

Friday Jun 9

Saudi Arabia men's national football team has apologized "unreservedly" after its players failed to observe a minute's silence for the victims of last week's London terrorist attack. During a match in Australia Thursday night, the majority of the Saudi Arabian players continued to warm-up as the Socceroos stood arms linked and heads bowed.

Chicago, IL

